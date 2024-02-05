66th Grammy Awards: Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Training Season' During Opening Performance

Singer Dua Lipa opened the 2024 Grammys with a new song titled ‘Training Season’ before performing her recent, psychedelic-influenced single “Houdini.”
In between the two songs, she delivered a quick line from her “Barbie” song “Dance the Night,” which was nominated for a Grammy, reports Variety.com.
Dressed in all black except for her red hair, the singer danced around the stage and dropped to the floor during the guitar riff in “Houdini.”
In his monologue, host Trevor Noah called Lipa “one of the greatest performers of a generation.”