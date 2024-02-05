66th Grammy Awards: Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Training Season' During Opening Performance

A triple Grammy winner, Lipa’s nominations this year are in the song of the year and best song written for visual media for her “Barbie” soundtrack song “Dance the Night.” The disco pop track was also nominated for best original song for a motion picture at this year’s Golden Globes though the prize ultimately went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for their song in the same film.

In Variety’s “Behind the Song” series, Dua and producer/co-writer Mark Ronson shared the pair spent days not only writing the “Dance the Night,” but also watching the dance-party scene from the film where it appears.

In fact, “‘Barbie’ completely took over our lives — we were completely Barb-ified,” Lipa told Variety.

“We were putting post-it notes everywhere, trying to brainstorm what ‘Dance the Night’ was going to be.”

“We rewrote ‘Dance the Night’ so many times to match the picture,” Ronson added.