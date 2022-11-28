Monday, Nov 28, 2022
6 Inspiring Corporate Web Series To Shake Off The Monday Blues

With the start of every new week, comes the Monday Blues. To shake off the workday pressures, here are a few entertaining corporate series that you can watch, which surely give a motivating and entertaining take on the journeys of the business world.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In A Poster From 'Ballers'
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In A Poster From 'Ballers' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:37 am

In today’s world, the corporate workplace has evolved to become more than just an office space. It has become a site of joy, innovation, friendship, stress, politics, personal growth, and so much more. All of these things together make for an interesting blend, painting a rich and often entertaining picture. However, every officegoer’s worst nightmare is the bloody Monday Blues. People have been dreading it since time immemorial, and we have the perfect solution to give you a bit of respite.

From ‘Industry’ to ‘Boston Legal’, Disney+ Hotstar has a range of gripping corporate dramas that capture just that feeling of office work. Here are 6 corporate web series that will have every viewer on the edge of their seat, and also help you get motivated and inspired, but with a tinge of entertainment as well. Have a look:

‘Industry’

Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading bank in London

‘Succession’

A saga of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their ageing father begins to step back from the company

‘The Newsroom’

A newsroom undergoes some changes in its workings and morals as a new team is brought in, bringing unexpected results for its existing news anchor

‘Reasonable Doubt’

You’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you’re the one in trouble

‘Black Monday’

A group of newcomers strive to take advantage of Wall Street’s perilous situation and overcome the institution’s veteran operators.

‘Ballers’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in this series as a retired football superstar trying to reinvent himself as a financial manager for players in Miami.

‘Boston Legal’

Alan Shore and Denny Crane lead a brigade of high-priced civil litigators in an upscale Boston law firm.

From comedies to dramas, Disney+ Hotstar has a corporate series to fit every businessperson’s tastes. Which among these is your favourite binge-watch?

Art & Entertainment Web Series Monday Blues Disney+Hotstar
