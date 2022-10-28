5 Web Series Sequels That You Must Watch On OTT For A Smashing Weekend

It’s a Friday evening, which calls for some ‘Me Time’, and what better way to spend the night than watching some of the most awaited sequels. So, it’s time for you to grab some popcorn, and a box of tissues and get ready to watch some fantastic shows. But if you are in a dilemma and flipping through shows on your remote, we are taking away the stress with this must-watch list.

So stop scouting…Here are 5 popular sequels of web series that are a must-watch to have a smashing weekend ahead:

Tripling 3 (ZEE5)

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, season 3 of this OTT gem is directed by Neeraj Udhwani. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the 5 episodic light-hearted family drama centers around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating. This forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan -- to go on a new adventure - this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and home. Excited to watch, aren’t you?

Four More Shots Please 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring an ensemble cast of Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, amongst others, the show navigates the lives of four best friends and their complicated romantic journeys. This new season retains the flavour of the previous two seasons but takes a deeper plunge into the women’s journey of shedding baggage and moving forward in life.

Rangbaaz 3 (ZEE5)

Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, ‘Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is a 6 episodic series starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Maurya, Prashant Narayanan, Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang, amongst others. The third part of the hit franchise is centered around Vineet Kumar Singh’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) who is a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style. This season charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen.

‘Feels Like Home’ Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

In its second season, Feels Like Home will witness the four young roommates traverse through adulthood by celebrating the idea of modern masculinity, and putting up a fight where needed – to protect their ‘home’ as they juggle friendship, love and passion at a home away from home. It will bring Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood to the screen and on a trip down memory lane, filled with nostalgia.

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ (Disney+ Hotstar)

The third season of 'Criminal Justice' focuses on a juvenile case trial for the murder of Zara Ahuja (Deshna Dugad), a teenage celebrity. Mukul Ahuja (Aaditya Gupta), her stepbrother, becomes the prime suspect after all evidence points to him. As a result, no one is willing to take Mukul's case, but his mother Avantika (Swastika Banerjee) turns to advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) for help. Will he be able to uncover the truth and prevail against all odds? To get the answers, watch the series now!

What are you waiting for? Watch these most awaited sequels right now!