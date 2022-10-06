5 Ways How Sargun Mehta Is Setting Up Major Career Goals

From being an absolutely loved actress to making a name for herself in Hindi and Punjabi cinema and producing TV shows, Sargun Mehta has been constantly working hard and winning hearts. Be it her absolutely endearing personality, warm persona or constant determination and hard work, Sargun Mehta has surely been setting goals for many out there.

Audiences are in love with her these days as she is been seen in so many different projects. Here’s why everyone is looking forward to seeing more of Sargun Mehta:

Perfect Amalgamation Of Determination And Hard Work

After a very successful career on the small screen, Sargun Mehta moved to the Punjabi industry and has been constantly climbing up the success ladder. Not only has she proved her prowess in front of the camera but has been also producing amazing content. She recently produced the hugely successful film ‘Saunken Saunkne’.

Perfect Bollywood Debut

Unlike many who would take on any role just to be in a Bollywood film, or act alongside Akshay Kumar, Sargun Mehta has always maintained that she will only take up a Bollywood film if it’s worth it. In her quest to find something different, she came on board with the film ‘Cuttputlli’, which has garnered a great response.

Perfect Producer

One year back, in 2021, Sargun Mehta and her husband, actor Ravie Dubey, decided to don the producer’s hat and have been making meaningful and successful projects. They started their production journey with the TV show ‘Udaariyan’ and also produced ‘Swaran Ghar’.

Perfect Future Plans

After making a successful debut in Bollywood, Sargun Mehta was seen in the Punjabi film ‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’, which she spoke about in the past. The story is a mix of romance and revenge and is sure to entertain the masses. Besides this, the actress was also seen alongside actor Diljit Dosanjh in the drama ‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne’, this Dussehra. The film’s song ‘Bachelor Party’ has already been loved by the audience.

Perfectly Humble And Down To Earth

Everyone who knows Sargun Mehta will vouch for the fact that no amount of success or fame can change the actress. Despite being a successful actress and producer, Sargun Mehta continues to be her humble self, absolutely down to earth and approachable to her fans. Hopefully, this is something that will never change.