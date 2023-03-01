Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
5 Times Bollywood Divas Mesmerized Us With Their Royal Looks

Here are a few occasions when Bollywood divas mesmerised audiences with their royal avatars onscreen.

Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai
Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:10 pm

Aditi Rao Hydari (Mehrunisa)

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen portraying the role of Mehrunisa in ‘Padmaavat’. Playing the first wife of Alauddin Khilji she set the audience ablaze with her surreal royal beauty. Her elegance, grace and delicate features with her fierce side are what made the character an interesting one to watch out for. She will soon be seen playing Anarkali in 'Taj - Divided By Blood' as well.

Aishwarya Rai (Jodha)

The iconic actress still makes her mark with her poised, elegant body language after almost 3 decades in the film industry. ‘Jodha Akbar’ is one of her most loved movies till date and Aishwarya Rai as Jodha is a character that lives in hearts forever.

Deepika Padukone (Padmavati)

Every time Deepika Padukone walked in as Padmavati in ‘Padmaavat’, the room was still and mesmerised by her beauty. Her royal avatar stands one of the most elegant, fierce and strong willed till date.

Aishwarya Rai (Nandini)

Aishwarya Rai recently essayed the character of Nandini in ‘PS-1’. The internet couldn't get enough of her beauty and charm in the film. From her costumes, expressions to her body language, she screamed royalty in the most beautiful and elegant way through the film. It was a raging success. Audiences can’t wait to see her in the upcoming sequel ‘PS-2’.

Priyanka Chopra (Kashibai)

Priyanka Chopra’s royal onscreen presence was a treat to the sore eyes as Kashibai in ‘Bajirao Mastani’. She stole the show with her strong yet calm character which the audience highly applauded. She knew exactly where to strike a balance. Her royalty is one to look out for in every period drama she signs in for.

