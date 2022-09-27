5 Recent OTT Releases That Are A Must Watch If You’re A True Romantic

There are numerous releases on OTT these days and it’s difficult to pick which one to watch when the mood is perfect for some family or romantic evening. Here are a few new shows and films that showcase a heart-warming declaration of love on screen:

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' (Amazon Prime Video)

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is one of the very few Hindi films that have done well at the box-office this year. The film revolves around a dysfunctional Punjabi family that is on the verge of breaking up. Both the elderly couple and the younger couple want to get divorced. How the family can keep itself intact forms the rest of the plot.

‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ (Zee5)

‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ is a story of Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi), a witty stand-up comedian who takes his relationships for granted including with his beautiful live-in girlfriend Netra Bannerjee (played by Sharmin Segal). Things take a turn when a ghost named Makhan Singh (played by Jackie Shroff) enters their lives and asks Srikant to fulfil a promise made by him. Confused Srikant then realises that he has been reborn and that he was Makhan Singh’s Darji (Grandfather) in 1975. The movie explores the journey of two love stories in different time zones and how Makhan Singh helps and guides Srikant in his relationship with Netra.

‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ (Zee5)

‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ is considered one of the highest-grossing Punjabi comedy films of the year. The film did exceptional business when it was released in theatres. It stars Sargun Mehta as Roopi and Gurnaam Bhullar as Raja in leading roles. The movie revolves around the love story of Raja and Roopi and the odds the couple must go through in the quest to get married. The film also revolves around the angle of revenge that a couple must go through after a break-up to ultimately understand the importance of one another in the relationship.

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ (Netflix)

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Manu Munjal, a bodybuilder and Vaani Kapoor as Maanvi Brar, a Zumba instructor with a mysterious past. The ways in which love blossoms between the two despite coming from contrasting backgrounds form the plot of the film. The film didn’t go too great when released in theatres as it was right before the Omicron pandemic, but when the film was released on OTT, it has been garnering immense viewership all over the world.

‘Time Pass 3’ (ZEE5)

After breaking up with Prajakta, Dagdu (played by Prathamesh Parab), a ruffian, is ready to make a fresh start. Dagdu has finally passed out of school and wants to get rid of his hooligans to become a gentleman. He finds his second love in Palvi (Hruta Durgule) as their romance blooms in college days. The first two instalments of ‘Time Pass’ had been massively loved by audiences from all over.