5 Movies And Shows A Sci-Fi Lover Should Definitely Watch! 

Our fascination with what the future might look like is never-ending. Aliens, robots, the milky way - it's all so captivating, for adults and kids alike. We believe there's no genre as infinitely creative as sci-fi — especially when you consider the range of the subject.

If you love the genre as much as we do, here's a list of series and films you can watch with your kids and families right now!

'Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family'

Just like Jaadu, Abhimanyu from Nickelodeon’s 12th IP – 'Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family', is an alien that we can truly call our friend! The brand-new animated series features the newest and friendliest alien in town, Abhimanyu, and his team of three, who embark on a mission to learn about the unique cultures and ways of life on Earth. What makes it interesting is when the alien team faces troubles as they try to blend in with humans in their human form, make friends, hide their identity, and overcome adverse situations and threats.

'PK'

Starring Aamir Khan, this satirical comedy-drama revolves around an alien who lands on Earth and questions various set beliefs and practices. It combines humour, social commentary, a touch of romance and a whole lot of wonderment. It’s a film that we loved then, and is a film we love now!

'Koi… Mil Gaya'

'Koi… Mil Gaya' revolves around Rohit, a specially-abled boy, who comes in contact with a friendly alien. A film with a strong message of acceptance, courage, and love, this is a movie that truly made us all believe in aliens and the power of friendship. If you were captivated by the heart-warming story, endearing characters, and sci-fi elements of the film…it’s time to rewatch, we’d say!

'E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial'

Directed by legendary Steven Spielberg, this iconic sci-fi film tells the story of a young boy who befriends an extra-terrestrial creature and helps it return home. It shares the theme of a special connection between a human and an alien. Its themes of loyalty, trust and friendship are one of cinema’s most enduring

'Lilo & Stitch'

This movie about a young girl finding an outer space creature (who they initially believe to be a dog) is adorable, and not just for kids. A legitimately good movie and alien story, to watch 'Lilo & Stitch' is like turning through the pages of a storybook with its classic watercolour art style and important messages within. Its deep relationship-building between the characters whilst dealing with moments of depression, loneliness, and the desire for friendship are still all very relevant today and that’s what makes it a must-watch!