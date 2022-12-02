Friday, Dec 02, 2022
5 Memorable Dialogues From 'Mukhbir' That Will Stay With You

5 Memorable Dialogues From ‘Mukhbir’ That Will Stay With You

‘Mukhbir’ on Zee5 has been garnering a lot of praise in the past few weeks. Being a period spy thriller, it is laden with some of the choicest one-liners. Here are a few such dialogues which will stay with you for long.

'Mukhbir'
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 3:34 pm

OTT platforms have time and again created web series and movies with powerful performances and with coming-of-age tales. Some fiction stories have gained popularity not only for their plot but also for the dialogues delivered by the series' protagonists.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s “Apunich Bhagwaan Hai” from ‘Sacred Games’ created a lot of stir on social media handles generating discussion about the programme while maintaining its brand messaging. Even the recent Zee5 show ‘Mukhbir’ is also laden with dialogues that have left a mark in the hearts of the audience. Being a period spy thriller, the show’s one-liners are becoming popular on social media memes and trends.

Here are a few dialogues from ‘Mukhbir’ which will not be forgotten by the audience:

When asked to Moorthy aka Prakash Raj: “Kya kaam hai aapka? He says, “Winning the war without fighting, sir.”

Prakash Raj
Kashmir Pakistan k liye khawab ho sakta hai, I want Lahore for real!

Vijay Kashyap
Harphan Bhukari aka Zain Khan Durrani: “Emotions, loose motions sabse takleef hi milti hai”

Zain Khan Durrani
Moorthy aka Prakash Raj: “Ye Dev sahab flop hone wali cheeze nahi hai”

Prakash Raj
Moorthy aka Prakash Raj: “Sadak se uthaya hai, lekin asset disposable nai hai”

Prakash Raj
Which among these was your favourite dialogue of 'Mukhbir'?

