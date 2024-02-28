Every now and then we see debates, talk shows on feminisn and women empowerment. But only few bring changes to society. Our Indian filmmakers have come a long way in showing women as strong individuals who can voice her opinions and take decisions of their own. Today, we will discuss some women-centric films that have talked about women empowerment in a true sense.
'Thappad'
What's the big deal over one slap? This question was raised when the film released. But the question is not about just one slap. It's about no woman should be subjected to domestic violence be it just 'one slap'. Led by Taapsee Pannu, the hard-hitting film was directed by Abubhav Sinha. Today, the film clocked four years and we still remember how Taapsee did a stellar job with her performance.
'Queen'
Vikas Bahl's 'Queen' is one of the best movies on women empowerment. Kangana Ranaut nailed her character and she also bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her performance. The film is about a solo honeymoon trip taken by Kangana's character after she was ditched by her would-be-husband played by Rajkummar Rao. Kangana on her solo honeymoon trip meets different individuals and also discovers herself and what she wants in life.
'Mary Kom'
'Mary Kom' starring Priyanka Chopra is the real-life story of the legendary Indian boxer, Mary Kom. Th Omung Kumar directorial is a tribute to Mary Kom's indomitable spirit and resilience in the face of adversity, challenging gender stereotypes and inspiring women to break barriers in male-dominated fields.
'English Vinglish'
'English Vinglish', directed by Gauri Shinde, starred Sridevi as the lead. She played Shashi, and it shows her journey that she embarks on to learn English. While learning the English language and meeting diverse individuals, she realises her self-worth and gains confidence. The command in the language empowers her to embrace her identity and pursue her dreams.
'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt, is a biographical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, who was a fierce and fiesty brothel owner in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The film celebrates the resilience and tenacity of women in the face of adversity. Alia pulled off her character very well and she also bagged several awards for her performance.
Have you watched any of these films? Do let us know your views.