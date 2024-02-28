'Thappad'

What's the big deal over one slap? This question was raised when the film released. But the question is not about just one slap. It's about no woman should be subjected to domestic violence be it just 'one slap'. Led by Taapsee Pannu, the hard-hitting film was directed by Abubhav Sinha. Today, the film clocked four years and we still remember how Taapsee did a stellar job with her performance.