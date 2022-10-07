Friday, Oct 07, 2022
5 Bollywood Singers Who Made A Power-Packed Debut With Their Euphonious Voice

Many singers who have had a fantastic start to their music careers with a smash hit at the start. Here are 5 such new-age singers who began with a chartbuster hit.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:17 pm

The Hindi music industry has gifted audiences with some of the most melodious voices and singers over decades now. There are singers who have power-packed debuts and have swooned the audiences and are here to reign.

Here are 5 singers who have captivated the hearts of listeners with their debut in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh

The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer marked his debut with the popular track ‘Phir Mohabbat’ from ‘Murder 2’ (2011) and has been unstoppable since then. Every time Arijit Singh is out with a song, the nation has been all praises for him, and the song invariably becomes a chartbuster. The versatile singer is one of the most loved artists in the country and continues to be one of the leading singers in B-Town currently.

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan won us all with the popular track ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ (2012). Over the years she has sung songs in different languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi as well. Neeti Mohan has been an absolute favourite of audiences over the years and every time audiences hear her voice, they fall in love with it even more.

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor kick-started her playback career with the raging chartbuster ‘Baby Doll’ ft Sunny Leone from ‘Ragini MMS 2’ (2014). The gifted singer has gifted us with some very popular tracks post her smashing debut.

Yohani

The Sri Lankan singer made her debut recently with her chartbuster song ‘Manike’ for the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Thank God’ (2022). The song has been trending and grabbing eyeballs everywhere. Yohani has been receiving rave reviews for it. Her original song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ was a massive hit in India and audiences went gaga over her voice.

Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Kholgade rose to fame with her massive debut in Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘Ishaqzaade’ (2012). Kholgade has sung songs for very popular films in Bollywood namely ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, and many more.

