4 Times When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Redefined Power Dressing Giving It A Whole New Meaning

Power suit fashion or power dressing is all about confidence that can be paired well to your overall outfit and personality taking it a few notches higher and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows us how. There is some mystery and aura around the gorgeous actress that draws our attention every time we see her!

An absolute fashionista, Samantha is known for slaying fashion goals regularly with snippets from her fashion diaries. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to level up in power suits to decking up in festive colours, Samantha often wins brownie points from the fashion critics.

With a unique ability to elevate traditional pieces creating a striking sartorial statement, Samantha has always led the pack when it comes to creating fashion statements. The star clearly has a penchant for all things trendy with her eye-catching fashion images and brand collaborations.

We take a look at the moments when Samantha pulled off the power suit fashion game like a pro:

Boss Energy

Truly, one of the best outfits that will be etched in our memory for the longest time, Samantha made heads turn as she attended one of her movie promotional events sporting a white pantsuit and looked no less than a boss lady! She decked up in a white blazer with a plunging neckline and full sleeves and paired up with a pair of white formal trousers. Her chic outfit was well complemented with a diamond neckpiece and left her tresses open with bangs. We can't get over how she manages to simply stand out with every look and this stunning outfit is proof.

Suit Up

For the promotions of one of her films, Samantha sported an out-of-the-box look in a Kunal Rawal outfit. Styled by Pallavi Singh, Samantha made a statement in a suede power blazer, which she teamed with ankle-length flared pants. Needless to say, Samantha pulled off the look with confidence. The stunning actress completed her look with minimal makeup, glossy lip and highly contoured cheeks and teamed her outfit with Christian Louboutin heels.

Simple And Chic

Samantha looks ravishing in a black co-ord set that includes a black crop top and cargo-style trousers set in solid black. She looks determined and commands attention in the images. Samantha donned a pair of Tom Ford optical glasses to further spruce up her all-black ensemble, grabbing everyone's attention.

Elegant In White

Once again, the actress impressed with her elegant white ensemble, setting the fashion bar even higher. Sporting an all-white white suit and pants, Samantha looks like a vision in white exuding boss lady vibes. Her ability to effortlessly stand out with her unique style choices is evident in this stunning outfit.