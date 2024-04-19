Art & Entertainment

'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankar Reveal Vidhu Vinod Chopra Would Do THIS Every Time They Performed Well

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr revealed how director Vidhu Vinod Chopra would reward them whenever they performed well while shooting for '12th Fail.'

Advertisement

Facebook
Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in '12th Fail' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, ‘12th Fail’ emerged as one of the most successful films from the last year. Ever since it started streaming on OTT, the film started receiving praise from the audience and the critics. This Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial also swept up multiple awards at the Filmfare. In a recent interview, Massey and Shankr revealed an interesting fact from behind-the-scenes of the film. The actors revealed that they would receive Rs 100 from the director every time they performed well in front of the camera.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recalled how Vidhu Vinod Chopra would give them Rs 100 every time they acted well. Shankr talked about how she did not compete with Massey for the notes. She said, “No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (Rs 100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set. I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.”

Advertisement

Talking about his experience, Massey revealed that he received Rs 380 from Chopra. He said, “Maine overall film ke end mein kuch Rs 380 kamaye mere khayal se. [Overall, I earned ₹380 at the end of the film.]” Shankar continued, “I have not calculated mine. Now, I know he has encashed his (earnings), I have to get my Rs 20 notes.” To which Massey said, “She has kept the whole account of her earnings.”

After the phenomenal success of ‘12th Fail’, the film will be released in China, and it will be shown on over 20,000 screens in the country. The movie revolves around the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. It is based on a book written by Anurag Pathak.  

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Almost 0% Voting In 6 Nagaland Districts; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booths
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE Beat Nepal By Six Wickets In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final