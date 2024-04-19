'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankar Reveal Vidhu Vinod Chopra Would Do THIS Every Time They Performed Well

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, ‘12th Fail’ emerged as one of the most successful films from the last year. Ever since it started streaming on OTT, the film started receiving praise from the audience and the critics. This Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial also swept up multiple awards at the Filmfare. In a recent interview, Massey and Shankr revealed an interesting fact from behind-the-scenes of the film. The actors revealed that they would receive Rs 100 from the director every time they performed well in front of the camera.
In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recalled how Vidhu Vinod Chopra would give them Rs 100 every time they acted well. Shankr talked about how she did not compete with Massey for the notes. She said, “No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (Rs 100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set. I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.”
Talking about his experience, Massey revealed that he received Rs 380 from Chopra. He said, “Maine overall film ke end mein kuch Rs 380 kamaye mere khayal se. [Overall, I earned ₹380 at the end of the film.]” Shankar continued, “I have not calculated mine. Now, I know he has encashed his (earnings), I have to get my Rs 20 notes.” To which Massey said, “She has kept the whole account of her earnings.”
After the phenomenal success of ‘12th Fail’, the film will be released in China, and it will be shown on over 20,000 screens in the country. The movie revolves around the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. It is based on a book written by Anurag Pathak.