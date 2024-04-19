'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankar Reveal Vidhu Vinod Chopra Would Do THIS Every Time They Performed Well

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recalled how Vidhu Vinod Chopra would give them Rs 100 every time they acted well. Shankr talked about how she did not compete with Massey for the notes. She said, “No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (Rs 100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set. I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.”