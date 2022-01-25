10 Overhyped Bollywood Films That Failed To Meet Expectations

Many times, audiences are influenced by the first impressions of a film and develop great hopes for it. The films, on the other hand, turn out to be mediocre and disappoint the viewers.

Despite big stars, lavish budgets, attractive locations, and superb marketing, box office receipts of films are insufficient.

While numerous films have entered the '100 crore club' due to their sheer genius in terms of cast, script, and directing shown on the big screen, there are other films that fail to leave an impression on audiences and end up not even covering the actual budget of the film.

From 'Shandaar' to 'Tubelight,' here are 10 Bollywood films that had great hopes from the public but failed to meet those expectations.

'Thugs of Hindostan'

The picture had practically everything going for it: a brilliant cast, a Diwali release with an extended weekend, a massive release on over 7000 screens globally, and almost no box-office competition for roughly three weeks. Despite all the arsenal, the film bombed at the box office. Actors Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh starred in the film. According to Forbes, the budget for 'Thugs of Hindostan' was moreover Rs 250 crore. This is three times the film's initial budget. The worldwide box office for 'Thugs of Hindostan' was 335 crores.

'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

A lot of travel, great locations, and a compelling plotline are all things that the audience anticipates from an Imtiaz Ali film; but the director failed to deliver even after having two of Bollywood's big names collaborate on his project. 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was panned for its confusing plot, and failed to gross the predicted amount of money. The film's worldwide box office total is anticipated to be Rs 150 crore, with India accounting for roughly Rs 89 crore. When compared to its rumoured budget of Rs 80 crore, the film is nothing short of a disaster.

'Kalank'

'Kalank,' directed by Karan Johar, was launched to considerable enthusiasm, but the well-received picture bombed shortly at the box office. Despite a great ensemble that included Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt, the picture failed to wow reviewers and audiences alike. The film's budget was Rs 150 crore. 'Kalank,' directed by Abhishek Varman, managed to make over Rs 78 crore in the domestic box office despite a strong start at the box office, with Rs 20 crore on the first day.

'Jagga Jasoos'

'Jagga Jasoos,' a film that took more than a year to make, was the first of its sort in Bollywood. 'Jagga Jasoos,' directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, was released on 14 July 2017. The film had a budget of Rs.131 crores, and it was co-financed by Ranbir Kapoor and Disney. The film was one of the most anticipated films of 2017, however, it received mixed reviews after its release and grossed Rs 83 crores at the box office.

'Roy'

Everything was in place to turn Roy into a cash cow at the box office. A dream star cast - Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor - to keep the cash registers ringing; one of the finest soundtracks of the year; and a fantastic pre-release hype, which every film badly requires. The film was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and managed to collect Rs 44.56 crore at the box office.

'Tubelight'

Salman Khan failed to fire up the box office with 'Tubelight' a film set during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, after a streak of hits like 'Sultan' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' The film had high hopes owing to Salman Khan's partnership with filmmaker Kabir Khan, who had previously delivered successes like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' Made on an estimated budget of Rs 135 crore. 'Tubelight' managed to make about Rs 211 crore worldwide, which would be termed a disaster.

'Bombay Velvet'

The film featured actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, and the stunning teasers raised fan expectations. However, once it was premiered in theatres, the film had an unexpected reaction and suffered a large financial loss. The film, which had a budget of 100 crores, lacked pre-release hype. The film failed to stick to a certain genre, leaving the audience bewildered and predictable at every turn, something which is not expected from an Anurag Kashyap film.

'Rangoon'

Directed by National Award winner Vishal Bhardwaj, the film had an ensemble cast of Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor. Despite garnering good reviews, the film was a disaster at the box office as it only collected Rs 20.68 crore. The film had a budget of Rs 80 crore.

'Shaandaar'

When two incredible performers come together, you know you're in for a treat. Unfortunately, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor's collaboration for the fairytale narrative Shaandaar was not the same. While the premise and writing left the audience disappointed, it was the representation of the characters that lacked emotion and depth, causing the picture to be an unexpected disappointment. Made with a budget of Rs 46 crore the film managed to collect about 43 crores at the domestic box office.

'Mohenjo Daro'

'Mohenjo Daro,' starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, was one of the most anticipated films. Despite meticulous attention to detail, new sets, costumes, the debut of actress Pooja Hegde, and even the invention of a new language, the film bombed at the box office. The film was made with a budget of Rs 115 crores and managed to collect Rs 107.75 crores.