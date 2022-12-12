‘Waltair Veerayya’ Teaser: Chiranjeevi Unveils ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s First Look As ACP Vikram Sagar 

Movie buffs will have a blast for the Sankranthi in 2023 as they will get to see Chiranjeevi and ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja together on screen in the much-awaited actioner ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The film, which is being directed ambitiously by director Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra), has already amped up the excitement with the promotional content related to Chiranjeevi.

Now, the makers have unveiled the first look and teaser of Ravi Teja to introduce his character in the most appealing manner as a powerful cop, Vikram Sagar ACP. The build-up shots give perfect elevations and Bobby knows how to gratify the masses.

The teaser has Ravi Teja making his entry in a car, and he gets down with a baby goat in his hand. Next up, he starts bashing the baddies. Then, he warns them saying, “Emra Vaari… Pisa Pisa Chesthundav… Neekinka Samaj Kaale… Nenu Yevvanayyaki Yinanani…” In the last frames, Ravi Teja is seen sliding while leaning on a baddie and it’s a pure mass thing. Ram-Lakshman has choreographed the action sequence terrifically.

Devi Sri Prasad brings more intensity to the scene with his background score. This teaser has further increased buzz around the film, which is already making enough noise.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, and songs are currently being filmed with the lead pair in Europe. The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023.