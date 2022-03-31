Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Receives A Censor Clearance Without Any Cuts In UAE And Singapore

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has revealed that his film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, has been cleared by the censor boards of UAE and Singapore after scrutinising it for 3-4 weeks.

Anupam Kher In A Still From 'The Kashmir Files' Instagram

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 5:21 pm

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been doing great business at the ticket windows all over India. Now, the film is set to release in UAE and Singapore. The film has received a censor clearance from the two countries without any cuts.

Recently Agnihotri took to his social media while sharing the good news about the film getting censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts. He pens down the caption saying, "BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait) (sic)."

While speaking about the same the director said, "In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country, after 4 weeks of scrutiny, has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+."

The same thing has happened in Singapore, where it took almost three weeks. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody. The same thing happened with UAE. A lot of people made representations, scrutinised again but all of them are saying this film is about humanity, this film is against terrorism therefore it should be seen by all.

The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state of Jammu And Kashmir in the 1990s. The film stars actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film released in theatres on March 11.

