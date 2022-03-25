Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has his hands full and his show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’s will be going off air for a while. According to reports, Sharma is unavailable for the shoot of the show due to his upcoming USA tour.

A report in Indian Express quoted a source as saying, “Kapil has a month-long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

Reports suggest that this time, the break is not going to be a long one and would just be for about a few weeks. But nothing is certain as of now and buzz is that Sharma and his team will take a call soon.

This is not the first time that the show has gone on a break. Last year, when Sharma was blessed with a baby for the second time, the show had gone off air for a while. The comedian had made it very clear to his fans that his wife needed him at the time. “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby,” he had said during a fan interaction on Twitter. The show had resumed in June 2021.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is currently in its third season. Besides Sharma, the show also features the likes of Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Meanwhile, Sharma has other things on his plate as well. Besides the show, he is also gearing up for his film with actress-filmmaker Nandita Das. The film is currently being shot in Orissa.



