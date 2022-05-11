Wednesday, May 11, 2022
‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Man In The High Castle, Actor Jack Kehler Dies At 75

Actor Jack Kehler, who appeared in 'The Big Lebowski' and 'The Man in the High Castle,' died at the age of 75. His most recent television appearance was as a landlord in Hulu's 'Love, Victor.'

Updated: 11 May 2022 1:48 pm

Actor, Jack Kehler, who appeared in ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle’, has passed away. He was 75 years old.   

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died on Saturday. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as a result of leukaemia complications.

Kehler was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1946, and attended the Actors Studio. In 1983, he made his film debut as a gas station employee in ‘Strange Invaders’, followed by a recurring part as Sergeant Cooper in the comedy series ‘Fresno’. 

In 1991, Kehler co-starred with actors Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in American film director Kathryn Bigelow's thriller ‘Point Break’, and subsequently in American filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan's crime drama ‘Grand Canyon’. Kehler went on to appear in American producer and director Kevin Costner's ‘Waterworld’, the ABC adventure TV series ‘McKenna’, and the ABC mystery series ‘Murder One’.

Kehler portrayed Dude's Landlord in American filmmakers, Joel and Ethan Coen's ‘The Big Lebowski ‘and a state department official in American filmmaker Richard Donner's ‘Lethal Weapon 4’. 

Kehler featured in TV programmes such as ‘7th Heaven’, ‘NYPD Blue’, ’24’, and ‘Mad Men’ in the 2000s, as well as films such as ‘Men in Black II’ and ‘Fever Pitch’.

In Amazon Studio's ‘The Man From High Castle’, he plays the recurrent character Harlan Wyndham-Matson. Kehler's most recent TV appearance was as a landlord in Hulu's adolescent drama ‘Love, Victor’. 

Kehler is survived by his wife, Shawn Casey, and son, Eddie, as well as daughter-in-law Mari-Anne and grandson Liam.

