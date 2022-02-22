Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
'Tehran': John Abraham To Star In Dinesh Vijan’s Film

'Tehran' inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 4:45 pm

Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to star in an action-thriller titled 'Tehran' and it is helmed by Arun Gopalan. The creators have released a poster depicting the Tohid Tunnel in 'Tehran,' with the phrase 'inspired by actual events.' The film will be released on Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The 49-year-old actor shared the news about his new film, which will release on January 26, 2023, via Instagram along with a poster.

Maddock Films is producing 'Tehran' in association with Bake My Cake Films. Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell are attached as producers.

Abraham has a few intriguing projects in the works. He will appear in 'Attack,' 'Ek Villain Returns,' and 'Pathan,' a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, Abraham will play a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's film, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Last year, Abraham was asked if he’d ever release films on digital platforms, a trend that has seen a boom in the last year. “I believe, in my head, I am a big screen hero, and I will come on the large screen,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

“At this point, I can’t even visualise myself coming for a subscription fees, it is difficult. All my films have been designed for the big screen for the next three years. So that is the way it is going to be for the next few years at least. I don’t have the time to do anything else outside of big screen films at this point of time… But, never say never,” he continued.

