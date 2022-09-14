'Swathimuthyam', 'Nenu Student Sir' Units Release Posters To Mark B'Day Of Bellamkonda Ganesh

The makers of upcoming Telugu films 'Swathi Muthyam' and 'Nenu Student Sir!' released a poster each on Wednesday to mark the birthday celebrations of young hero Ganesh.

In addition to the poster, the makers of 'Swathimuthyam' have announced that they will release a teaser-trailer of the movie as well.

Directed by Lakshman K Krishna and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, 'Swathimuthyam' is slated for release on October 5 for Dussehra.

The birthday poster released by the unit of 'Nenu Student Sir!' was remarkably different from its first look poster, which the makers released a few days ago. In the birthday poster from the film, Ganesh appears to sport a charming smile.

He plays a student in the movie. Directed by Rakhi Uppalapati and produced by Naandhi Satish Varma under SV2 Entertainment, the film is presently in post-production phase.

This is the second production of producer Satish Varma whose first movie 'Naandhi' was a critically acclaimed commercial hit. Krishna Chaitanya has penned the story of 'Nenu Student Sir!', a unique thriller. Mahati Swara Sagar has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Anith Madhadi.