Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Some Like It Hot’ Actor Nehemiah Persoff Passes Away

Actor Nehemiah Persoff, who is known for his roles in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ died at an acute care facility in California on Tuesday (April 5).

‘Some Like It Hot’ Actor Nehemiah Persoff Passes Away
Nehemiah Persoff Credit: Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:45 am

Actor Nehemiah Persoff, who is best known for ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ passed away on Tuesday (April 5) night. He was at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, at the time. 

His son Dan confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Known as an amazing character actor, Persoff will always be remembered for his role as Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Wrong Man’ (1956). He was also seen as Humphrey Bogart’s boxing business partner in ‘The Harder They Fall’ (1957). He was seen as the ruthless chieftain Graile in Michael Curtiz’s ‘The Comancheros’ (1961) and as an eccentric physicist in ‘The Power’ (1968). He played the role of a poverty-stricken Jew, who is trying to flee Hitler in the film 'Voyage of the Damned’ (1976).

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

James Mangold To Direct Biopic On Hollywood Legend Buster Keaton

He was also part of the musical drama ‘Yentl’ by Barbra Streisand. He played the role of her father in the drama. His character secretly tutors her character in the Talmud and his death drives her to disguise herself as a man and to go to a religious school.

In a 2008 interview for Films of Golden Age, the actor spoke about how he came on board with the musical. “One day before filming, Barbra invited me for tea in her house in London. … She told me about losing her father at the tender age of two, of her early years in Brooklyn, and so on. She said, ‘Let’s read,'” he said, adding, ““As we read, I looked at her and thought, ‘What courage you have to take on this film, to write, direct, act and sing.’ I read, ‘Yentl, I’m so proud of you,’ and at that moment, the emotion welled up in me.”

Billy Wilder’s ‘Some Like It Hot’ (1959) saw Persoff as Little Bonaparte, a gangster. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nehemiah Persoff Death Hollywood Actor/Actress Some Like It Hot On The Waterfront Yentl The Wrong Man Alfred Hitchcock Nehemiah Persoff Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?