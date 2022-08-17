Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Siya' Teaser Raises Question On How Society Treats Its Women

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Siya' was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, which marks the directorial debut of producer Manish Mundra, is a human story from the Indian heartland that aims to spark conversation and debate on how society treats its women and the oppressive social systems.

'Siya' teaser
'Siya' teaser IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 5:15 pm

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Siya' was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, which marks the directorial debut of producer Manish Mundra, is a human story from the Indian heartland that aims to spark conversation and debate on how society treats its women and the oppressive social systems.



The teaser gives the audiences a sense of the brutality and despair countless victims of violence and rape endure. It also throws light on the shocking indifference with which the subject of rape continues to be treated in the country. It also reminds the viewer of the Hathras 2020 gangrape and murder case where a Dalit woman was raped by upper caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on the occasion, director Manish Mundra, who has earlier produced films like 'Ankhon Dekhi', 'Masaan', and 'Newton', said in a statement: "'Siya' isn't just a film but a movement. It's a voice that will resonate with victims who've endured unimaginable emotional, physical and mental pain. While the film is based out of the heartland of India, much like most of our films, it speaks to a global audience."

Produced by Drishyam Films, the makers of Masaan and Newton, the film tells the tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice. The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, and is set to release in India on September 16.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Siya Teaser Release Ankhon Dekhi Masaan Newton Pooja Pandey Vineet Kumar Singh Misogyny
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats