'Sita Ramam' Actor Mrunal Thakur: I Want To Be A Versatile Actor, Do Films Like ‘Piku’

Apart from getting an extremely great response at the box-office, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman starrer periodic romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’ has also taken social media by storm and has received tremendous admiration from the fans for the unconventional storyline, screenplay, and impeccable chemistry between the leading duo.



Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set in the ’60s and ’80s in which Dulquer plays the role of Lieutenant Ram and Mrunal is showcased as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. This is the actress's Telugu debut and she is proud to be part of the film that depicted her versatility as an actor, something she always wanted and aimed for.



When asked if she is ready to dominate the box office in days to come after the success of ‘Sita Ramam’, the actor tells Outlook, “I don’t know about domination because there are a lot of people out there dominating the industry. I am here to make people happy and I want them to leave the theatre with a thought .”



She adds that her film "should start a conversation and make a society a better place to live in.”



Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Vikas Bahl's biographical movie ‘Super 30’, narrating the story of mathematician Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik Roshan in the film), says that there were so many films that were offered to her, the majority of them were biopics. “I was just done with biopics. I want to be part of a film like ‘Piku’. I also have this constant thing going in my head that I want to be a versatile actor and want to be able to perform.”



Mrunal was part of some successful TV shows including ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan’, and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ before she switched to the big screen with the 2014 Marathi film, ‘Vitti Dandu’.

