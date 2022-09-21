Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Ramarajan: 'Saamaniyan' Interval Block Will Be The First Of Its Kind In Tamil Cinema

Well-known actor and former Member of Parliament, Ramarajan, who has returned to acting after almost a decade, says that his upcoming film Saamaniyan's interval block will be the first of its kind in Tamil cinema.

Saamaniyan
Saamaniyan IANS

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 3:22 pm

Well-known actor and former Member of Parliament, Ramarajan, who has returned to acting after almost a decade, says that his upcoming film Saamaniyan's interval block will be the first of its kind in Tamil cinema.

Speaking at the teaser launch, Ramarajan said: "My magnum opus movie 'Karagattakkaran' ran successfully for 300 days in this theatre. I am glad that the teaser of my upcoming movie 'Saamaniyan' is getting launched at the same venue."

"I came across many scripts during these years and I didn't feel they were suitable for me. I was also clear that I shouldn't be a part of movies that reinforce bad values as I am a hard-core follower of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran). That's the reason why I refrain from smoking and drinking."

Stating that he had acted in 45 movies over a period of 45 years, the popular actor, known for his rural scripts, said: "I have always appeared with a clean shaven look in films. This is the first time I will be sporting a beard."

He went on to give details of what made him choose 'Saamaniyan' as his comeback vehicle.

He said: "While the director was narrating the script, I was stunned by the interval block. I can confidently say that it will be a first-of-its-kind interval in Tamil cinema."

"I had decided to complete 50 films as an actor and then take up direction initially. However, the situation has completely changed now. I am doing my 45th film, and am glad about it. The fact that my movie is getting released in five different languages is like a dream," he said.

