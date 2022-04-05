Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
'RRR' Beats Rajinikanth's '2.0', Aamir Khan's 'PK', Becomes 5th Highest Grossing Indian Film

'RRR' grossed Rs 800 crores at the global box office till Monday. The SS Rajamouli directorial has surpassed superstar Rajnikanth's '2.0' and Aamir Khan's 'PK's' lifetime collection. It has now become fifth highest grossing Indian film.

RRR

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:45 pm

Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the leads has got the registers ringing at the box office since its release. The magnum opus, as reported by Zee news, has grossed Rs 800 crores till Monday at the global box office. The movie has surpassed lifetime collections of ‘PK’ starring Aamir Khan and ‘2.0’ starring Rajnikanth. 


Indian trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, shared on his Twitter handle that ‘RRR’ has become the 5th highest grossing Indian film leaving behind ‘2.0’s’ lifetime collection. 


‘RRR’ which was delayed due to the corona pandemic finally released in theatres on March 25 and has been gathering praise ever since. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran as well alongside the lead actors. 

The movie revolves around the fictional lives of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and is set against the backdrop of India in 1920. 

