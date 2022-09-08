‘Pushpa’ Actress Rashmika Mandanna Oblige Kids With Kisses At ‘Goodbye’ Trailer Launch; Fans Call It ‘Srivalli Ka Free Kiss’

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', trailer of which was released on Tuesday. In the trailer, the 'Pushpa' actress is shown in a new light. In fact, in the film, Rashmika is seen stepping into a new character of a lawyer.

Now, in a viral video from the trailer launch event, some kids were seen eagerly waiting and requesting 'Srivalli' Rashmika for a peck on their cheeks. The actress humbly obliged them with kisses and met their parents as she headed towards the venue. The video has become a viral sensation amongst Rashmika's fans and her fan clubs across the country touting it as, "Srivalli ka free kiss".

Check out the video here:

The actress donned an Indo-western co-ord set and a printed shrug for the event. Her curled tresses were left loose, with makeup kept minimal and dewy. Her overall attire accentuated her festive look.

For those caught unaware, ‘Goodbye’ is a family drama which highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., "Goodbye" is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7.

Rashmika will also be seen in another Hindi film -- ‘Mission Majnu’, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun in the pipeline.