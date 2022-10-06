‘Prey’ On Disney+ Hotstar: A Beginner’s Guide To All The Predator Movies

The popular predator franchise is set for an action-packed return with its all-new thriller film ‘Prey’. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, ‘Prey’ is a vicious and terrifying showdown between various predators with a gripping narrative and representation of the Comanche tribe. Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains in North America, it follows the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled Comanche healer and warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

Featuring Amber Midthunder, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro, and debutant Dakota Beavers as the predators, ‘Prey’ is the latest film from the franchise and serves as an intriguing prequel.

If you have missed watching the predator franchise, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of all the predator movies to watch as we count down the days until the premiere of ‘Prey’.

‘The Predator’

The universe's most lethal hunters have returned to Earth and are smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

‘The Predator 2’

A police chief discovers that an invisible creature, an extraterrestrial big game hunter known as the Predator, is killing criminals and cops.

‘Alien Vs Predator’

During an archaeological expedition on Bouvetøya Island in Antarctica, a team of archaeologists find themselves caught up in a battle between the two legends.

‘Alien Vs Predator: Requiem’

Warring Alien and Predator races descend on a rural Colorado town, where unsuspecting residents must band together for any chance of survival.

‘Predators’

In this new chapter, a group of cold-blooded killers are brought together on an alien planet to be hunted by a new breed of alien Predators.

‘Prey’ releases on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7.