‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark Worldwide

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan I' has managed to enthrall the audience and critics alike ever since it was released on September 30. Based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic of the same name, the film is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. After crossing the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in a week, 'Ponniyin Selvan I' has now entered the Rs 400 crore club worldwide.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Mani Ratnam’s film is raking in Rs 400 crore gross worldwide, and is the third film to do so after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘2.0’, and ‘Vikram’. Ramesh Bala shared the numbers on Twitter, “#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club.. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!”

Despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’. To say the least, the film is minting huge money at the box office, both domestic and global. In fact, the film also witnessed the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema, where it is having a strong run by pulling the crowd to the theatres. In fact, the collection of ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ in Tamil Nadu has crossed the lifetime collection of ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Baahubali 2’.

'Ponniyin Selvan I' has also turned out to be the first non-Rajinikanth starrer in decades to become all-time number one Tamil film in the US. The collections of ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ stand at $5,545,000, thereby taking over the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi blockbuster ‘2.0’, which had minted $5,509,317.

'Ponniyin Selvan I' revolves around the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later was known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. The film stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others, and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also received a thumbs up from film industry stalwarts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan amongst others.

‘PS1’ is the first film in the two-part series, and according to the makers, the second part of the film is slated to release in 2023.