When the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' was released, his chiselled body was no less than a delight for his fans. Though he just turned 57 on November 2, SRK’s physique in the teaser left fans in awe. In one of the interviews, the actor credited Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff for being his fitness gurus.

He also said that during the lockdown it was them who inspired him to develop his physique.

For the unversed, SRK shared how he managed to stay fit during the Covid-19 pandemic while talking to fans at an event on his 57th birthday. In a video making rounds on the internet from the event, Shah Rukh said, “Covid happened and it's been three years. I did not know what to do.”

He further added, “I used to wake up in the morning, my mornings were usually late. Once I woke up, I'd go to the gym for 30-45 minutes. But due to the quarantine rules, no trainer was allowed. So I'd google the exercises that I could do, or I would call big stars, Salman bhai, Tiger and Hrithik for suggestions on what to do. I'd ask them ‘can I do this, can I do that’.”

On the other hand, in a statement about Shah Rukh Khan, 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand said, “He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same rush on screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is slated to release on January 25, 2023.