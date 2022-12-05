‘Normal People’ To ‘Conversations With Friends’ – 9 Releases To Celebrate This Holiday Season

The Holiday season is here. It calls for united celebrations that set the mood for fun and frolic but also welcome a kick-back time to relax and have fun. As we dive into the holiday season, there’s no better way to spend quality time with your family and friends than a movie binge-fest. Be it for the ones who are spending the holiday season with their family or the ones who are away from their homes, Lionsgate Play has you covered by making your holiday season brighter with its exciting titles that range from genres of romance, action, comedy, drama to thriller, adding sparkle to the celebrations and promising viewers a vibrant holiday season.

So, get ready to spread cheer, with your favourite characters over some scrumptious Holiday special delicacies and laughter by hosting your own Holiday watch party and exploring these incredible movies and series.

Here’s a look at some of the most celebrated titles to binge-watch this holiday season:

Lift your spirits with an inspiring, true story about an Indian Rugby team winning the World Cup that went unheard. Starring Abhay Deol, the film revolves around the story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha, India 'Jungle Cry' follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.

‘Hiccups & Hook Ups’

A family entertainer involving a relatable, fun and an unseen dynamic between two siblings, starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar, the first season of Lionsgate Play Original Hiccups and Hookups is a promising watch for any festive mood. The story focus around the life of a recently separated single mother, her commitment-phobic younger brother, and her smart but confused teenage daughter - all of whom make a sweet, unconventional family of three try their best to handle dating, relationships, and life.

‘Jugaadistan’

Perfect for screening this during your Holiday season house party with your friends, Jugaadistan is a story of our youth, on a journey packed with excitement, fun, life lessons, and many a wrong turn. The series is set against the backdrop of college politics, amidst the pressure of impending examinations, a bunch of youngsters find friendship and romance as their paths crisscross, and they take decisions that could define their future, and change their lives forever.

‘Feels Like Home’

Living away from your home on this Holiday season? Lionsgate Play has you covered. Rope in your ‘bros’, to binge-watch the two seasons of Lionsgate Play’s third Indian Original, Feels Like Home. A heart-warming story about how four, young boys make a house their home, as they navigate through adulthood while dealing with the vulnerabilities and complexities of relationships and their friendship. Expect a lot of laughter, tears, mature conversations, and raw emotions, as you experience growing up from the lens of four boys.

‘Gaslit’

In the mood for a good, gripping drama? Catch up on one of the most loved titles of the year, Gaslit. Starring Julia Roberts and created by Robbie Pickering, ‘Gaslit’ revolves around the 1970s Watergate political scandal and highlights all the untold stories, bringing the truth of the forgotten characters to light. Nominated for 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the thriller series features some of the biggest names in Hollywood as cast members, including Sean Penn, Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, and Shea Whigham.

‘Tokyo Vice’

For the lovers of investigative drama, Ansel Elgort starrer, ‘Tokyo Vice’ promises a gripping crime drama series that follows a young American journalist as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of late '90s Tokyo, where nothing and no one is what they seem.

‘Becoming Elizabeth’

Holiday season is incomplete without some family drama, even if it's about the Queen. This series delves into the real-life royal drama following the death of Elizabeth's absentee father, King Henry VIII, and his decision to name his first, surviving and only legitimate son, nine-year-old Edward VI, heir to the throne.

‘Normal People’

One of the loved titles of the year, ‘Normal People’, will be your sweet escape as you set back and rewind, this Holiday season. The series is an Irish drama television series that was based on a novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, following the on-again, off-again relationship between two Irish teenagers and captures the beauty and brutality of first love perfectly

‘Conversation With Friends’

Grab some popcorn and pull in an exciting night with your friends to catch up on one of the most loved book-to-series adaptations, ‘Conversations With Friends’, which follows the life of Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.