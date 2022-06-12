Telugu actor Rana Daggubati made his Hindi debut with 2011 film 'Dum Maaro Dum'. Ever since he has been dabbling between Hindi and Telugu cinema, with pan-Indian film 'Baahaubali' franchise being the biggest project to his credit. However, his upcoming film 'Virata Parvam' is not made for the national audience and the actor supports the decision.

'Virata Parvam' is a love story set against the backdrop of a naxal movement on Telangana during the 1990s. The movie stars actress Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

Acknowledging his presence on the national films' timeline, Daggubati says, "Nowadays, people are saying Pan-India. But I have been putting omelets in that pan for ten years (laughs)."

He adds on a serious note, "Some stories should be done in Telugu. We had no idea of Pan India when the 'Virata Parvam' started. It's a story about an area. The area is rich in the area's literature. Director Venu Udugula is a writer by nature. This literature may not be available in another language. That is why we do not have a Pan India idea. So we are dubbing in Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi."

Daggubati plays the character named Ravanna, a doctor turned poet, who eventually takes part in the naxal movement. Sai Pallavi, plays the role of Vennela, a girl, deeply on love with Ravanna.

Daggubati feels that while he could be replaced, Vennela's character is tailor-made for Sai Pallavi.

"Sai Pallavi is a great actress. There is another level in the role of Vennela in the Virat Parvam. In the trailer, there is a dialogue that this is the story of Vennela. I don't know if someone else will play the role of Ravanna but no one else can do the role of Vennela except Sai Pallavi. Sai Pallavi is a very simple person. Although I think she delivers such amazing performances because of that simplicity," says Daggubati, who is also credited as the producer of the film.