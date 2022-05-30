Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan Calls Meeting Rajinikanth An 'Opportunity Of A Lifetime'

Sivakarthikeyan recently met Superstar Rajnikanth after the success of his film 'Don'. The latter enjoys an almost religious fan-following in Tamil cinema.

Sivakarthikeyan Calls Meeting Rajinikanth An 'Opportunity Of A Lifetime'
Sivakarthikeyan and Superstar Rajinikanth Twitter/@Siva_Kartikeyan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:13 pm

Sivakarthikeyan is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Don, which is currently playing in theatres. At his home in Poes Garden, Chennai, the actor met Superstar Rajinikanth. The Annaatthe actor was taken aback by Don's performance and was blown away. Sivakarthikeyan tweeted that he spent an hour with his idol Rajinikanth, which he described as a "lifetime memory."

Sivakarthikeyan is a huge Rajnikanth fan and has time and again talked about it in television interviews, reported India Today.

Related stories

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Kamal Haasan To Produce Sivakarthikeyan's Next

He took to Twitter to express his excitement. 

Sivakarthikeyan's latest project was director Cibi Chakravarthy's debut film Don. The film depicts a college student's life and his relationship with his stern father. Rajinikanth praised Don and congratulated the cast and crew. Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Mirchi Vijay, and Sivaangi Krishnakumar play pivotal parts in Don. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Sivakarthikeyan Rajnikanth Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Don Twitter Sivakarthikeyan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police