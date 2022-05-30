Sivakarthikeyan Calls Meeting Rajinikanth An 'Opportunity Of A Lifetime'

Sivakarthikeyan is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Don, which is currently playing in theatres. At his home in Poes Garden, Chennai, the actor met Superstar Rajinikanth. The Annaatthe actor was taken aback by Don's performance and was blown away. Sivakarthikeyan tweeted that he spent an hour with his idol Rajinikanth, which he described as a "lifetime memory."

Sivakarthikeyan is a huge Rajnikanth fan and has time and again talked about it in television interviews, reported India Today.

He took to Twitter to express his excitement.

With the DON of Indian cinema 🙏❤️ Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mG1Pgbrjb7 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 30, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan's latest project was director Cibi Chakravarthy's debut film Don. The film depicts a college student's life and his relationship with his stern father. Rajinikanth praised Don and congratulated the cast and crew. Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Mirchi Vijay, and Sivaangi Krishnakumar play pivotal parts in Don. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.