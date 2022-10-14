‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.
Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.
‘DoBaaraa’
Director: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Aarriant Sawant, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, Vidushi Mehra, Himanshi Choudhry, Myra Rajpal, Sukant Goel, Nidhi Singh, Medini Kelamane, Madhurima Roy, Shaurya Duggal, Farida Patel Venkat
Available On: Netflix
Story: In the 1990s, during a wild thunderstorm night, 12-year-old Anay dies in a road accident shortly after he sees his next-door neighbour committing a crime. Twenty-five years later, in a strange turn of events, on an identical stormy night, Antara finds herself in front of a TV set through which she attempts to save Anay’s life but her good deed causes a disturbing chain of unexpected consequences.
‘Shantaram’
Show Creator: Eric Warren Singer, Steve Lightfoot
Director: Justin Kurzel, Bharat Nalluri, Iain B. MacDonald
Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, Richard Roxburgh, Radhika Apte
Available On: Apple TV+
Story: Escaped convict Lin Ford flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.
‘Mismatched 2’
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singh, Vaibhav Palhade, Vidya Malvade, Suhasini Mulay, Nidhi Singh, Trishna Singh
Available On: Netflix
Story: After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program – but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.
‘Byomkesh Hotyamancha’
Director: Arindam Sil
Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Kinjal Nanda, Arna Mukhopadhay, Paoli Dam, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sohini Sarkar, Anusha Vishwanathan, Poulomi Das, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Ashim Roy Chowdhury, Loknath Dey
Available On: Hoichoi
Story: Set in the tumultuous Naxalite uprising in Bengal in 1971, Byomkesh Bakshi gets involved in a story of vengeance when he decides to attend a play at the theatre and becomes witness to a crime unfolding on the center stage. As Byomkesh digs deep into the case, it opens him to a tripartite story of love, betrayal, and infidelity. And how the mystery is laid bare for Byomkesh to solve.
‘Good Bad Girl’
Show Creator: Vikas Bahl, Chaitally Parmar
Director: Abhishek Sengupta
Cast: Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gul Panag, Aradhya Aanjna, Sheeba Chadha, Namrata Seth, Rajendra Sethi, Soham Majumdar, and Zain Khan Durrani
Available On: Sony LIV
Story: Enter Maya Ahuja’s twisted world of truth and lies. She navigated her childhood with the bubbly blabbermouth Bulbul and her college life with the unapologetic hustler Mayo. Today, Maya Ahuja is a feisty but manipulative lawyer with a sassy sense of humour and a warped perspective who will stop at nothing to make it big.