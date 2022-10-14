‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.

‘DoBaaraa’

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Aarriant Sawant, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Nassar, Vidushi Mehra, Himanshi Choudhry, Myra Rajpal, Sukant Goel, Nidhi Singh, Medini Kelamane, Madhurima Roy, Shaurya Duggal, Farida Patel Venkat

Available On: Netflix

Story: In the 1990s, during a wild thunderstorm night, 12-year-old Anay dies in a road accident shortly after he sees his next-door neighbour committing a crime. Twenty-five years later, in a strange turn of events, on an identical stormy night, Antara finds herself in front of a TV set through which she attempts to save Anay’s life but her good deed causes a disturbing chain of unexpected consequences.

‘Shantaram’

Show Creator: Eric Warren Singer, Steve Lightfoot

Director: Justin Kurzel, Bharat Nalluri, Iain B. MacDonald

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, Richard Roxburgh, Radhika Apte

Available On: Apple TV+

Story: Escaped convict Lin Ford flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.

‘Mismatched 2’

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singh, Vaibhav Palhade, Vidya Malvade, Suhasini Mulay, Nidhi Singh, Trishna Singh

Available On: Netflix

Story: After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program – but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.

‘Byomkesh Hotyamancha’

Director: Arindam Sil

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Kinjal Nanda, Arna Mukhopadhay, Paoli Dam, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sohini Sarkar, Anusha Vishwanathan, Poulomi Das, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Ashim Roy Chowdhury, Loknath Dey

Available On: Hoichoi

Story: Set in the tumultuous Naxalite uprising in Bengal in 1971, Byomkesh Bakshi gets involved in a story of vengeance when he decides to attend a play at the theatre and becomes witness to a crime unfolding on the center stage. As Byomkesh digs deep into the case, it opens him to a tripartite story of love, betrayal, and infidelity. And how the mystery is laid bare for Byomkesh to solve.

‘Good Bad Girl’

Show Creator: Vikas Bahl, Chaitally Parmar

Director: Abhishek Sengupta

Cast: Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gul Panag, Aradhya Aanjna, Sheeba Chadha, Namrata Seth, Rajendra Sethi, Soham Majumdar, and Zain Khan Durrani

Available On: Sony LIV