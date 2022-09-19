'Mera Love Main' From R. Balki's 'Chup' Picturised On A Dancing Dulquer Salmaan

A new track from Dulquer Salmaan-starrer romantic psychological thriller 'Chup' titled 'Mera Love Main' was unveiled on Monday. The film's director says the song is an ode to loving one self.



The song 'Mera Love Main' shot in a unique black and white video backdrop, sees Dulquer dancing to the first love song that expresses the feeling of loving one self. The song comes from music director Amit Trivedi, who has also crooned it and penned by lyricist Swanand Kirkire.



Balki says: "'Chup' is a different genre, not explored before. Amit Trivedi, one of the very few complete film composers has given the film two wonderful songs. 'Mera Love Main' is Swanand and Amita's ode to loving one self."



Amit Trivedi added that Composing for 'Chup' was a different and challenging experience altogether for him.



"Since the film is quite complex in terms of characters, narrative and circumstances, the task was to live up to Balki sir's expectations. It's one of my favourite songs of the film".



Headlining a power-packed cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with 'Scam: 1992', and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with 'Bombay Begums'.



The film is set to release on September 23.