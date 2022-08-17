Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
'Lord Of The Rings' Series Drops Special Video Describing Nuimenor As Nautical Society

A special video from the upcoming streaming series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 12:20 am

A special video from the upcoming streaming series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking the viewers on the journey of the lesser-known Middle-earth Second Age, the latest clip shows Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, introducing Numenor, as "the westernmost of all mortal realms."

Surrounded by the ocean, the island kingdom offers picturesque views with a grand history. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Miriel, the queen regent of Numenor, describes it as "a very nautical society at the height of its power."

Pharazon, a Numenorean advisor, essayed by actor Trystan Gravelle explains how "half the island wants to cling to the Elvish culture, while the other half wants to go their separate ways." On the other hand, Elendil, a Numenorean sailor, played by actor Llyod Owen who foresees the tragedy that's about to befall on the characters.

Set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkein's 'The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit', the series revolves around major events including the fall of Numenor.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is set to drop on OTT platform Prime Video on September 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with new episodes dropping every week.

