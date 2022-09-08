'Koffee With Karan': Karan Johar Confirms Ileana D'Cruz Is Dating Katrina Kaif's Brother Sebastian

After actor Katrina Kaif shared a bunch of photos from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives in which one could also see her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, and Ileana D'Cruz, many started assuming that these two have started dating. Now filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the reports on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

On the latest episode of the show, host Karan Johar mentioned the connection that Ileana has with the family. He prefixed the question with 'We don't have to confirm that' and said, “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'.”

Katrina laughed at Karan's comment and accepted that he has been witnessing a lot of things around him. She thought about ‘Eye of Sauron’ instantly.

Meanwhile, Sebastian never made an appearance on Ileana's Instagram page after the Maldives trip. His account on Instagram is private.

Also on the show, Katrina spoke about her own relationship with Vicky Kaushal and how it grew. She confessed that he wasn't on her ‘radar’ initially. It was later that she got feelings for him and director Zoya Akhtar was the first to know about it. It was at Zoya's party where she first felt that she might be falling for Vicky.

Katrina and Vicky got married last year in Rajasthan. Their intimate wedding was attended by only a few friends and family members.

Katrina will be seen next in 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. They were also part of the 'Koffee With Karan' episode on Thursday.