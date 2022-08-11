Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Her Pregnancy Journey, Makes Revelations About Bollywood Paparazzi

Mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor recently made an appearance on the ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ chat show with brother Arjun Kapoor.

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 2:24 pm

Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ is back with a bang and has seen a host of celebs gracing the much-loved couch. Now in the latest episode, as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, siblings Sonam Kapoor was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor.

During the show, Sonam, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, talked about her pregnancy journey and revealed that the first three months were "tough" for her. When host Karan Johar asked her about her pregnancy, Sonam quipped, "The first three months were a little tough but then after that it was amazing. And now it's getting a little difficult, just to sleep and stuff but I am really enjoying myself.”

Adding to this, Arjun also opened up how before pregnancy, Sonam used to always click pictures first and then shoot but before the episode, she has changed. Before the ‘KWK 7’ episode, Arjun said that she started filming the shoot first and said, "We'll do the photos later."

Meanwhile, Karan also read out hilarious fan comments about Sonam’s unfiltered nature. To which, Sonam reacted, "I think my mom and my sister have not slept last night." Hearing this, Arjun said, "I have not slept." The actress couldn’t control her reaction and jumped on to say, "We don't know that's the whole thing," adding, "Right now, in my pregnancy, I've become shant (calmed down).”

That’s not all, Sonam also recalled how when she arrived at the Mumbai airport post her pregnancy announcement, she was expecting the paparazzi to be at the airport. However, she realised that she had to call them, "I was expecting the media to come when I arrived, but I realised you have to call the media for them to come there. I find it very funny. First of all, I didn't know people would call the media and be like come to the airport because we are going," she said.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for four years.

