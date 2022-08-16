Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Vicky Kaushal And Sidharth Malhotra All Set To Bring Full Punjabi Feels To The Koffee Couch

The promo of the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ is out and the show will next feature Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on 'Koffee with Karan 7'
Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on 'Koffee with Karan 7' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 1:33 pm

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has seen some interesting pairs gracing the couch so far. They include Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janvhi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Devrakonda, Akshay Kumar-Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan and Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor. 

Now the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ will witness Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra taking over the Koffee couch as they bring full Punjabi feels to the show. Karan recently released the promo of the same and captioned it as, “They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around.”

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Related stories

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Relationship With Malaika Arora, Says ‘Had To Ease Everyone Into It’

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Her Pregnancy Journey, Makes Revelations About Bollywood Paparazzi

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Sonam Kapoor Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘The Best’, Makes Mind-Boggling Revelations With Brother Arjun Kapoor

In the promo, the three men talk about the time when Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina's comment on how they will look good together. That time, the actor had pretended to swoon back then and he recreated the same reaction on this episode too. Seeing this, Sidharth ended up jokingly saying, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he had a roka right here on the couch).”

Meanwhile, when Sidharth was asked about his relationship with Kiara Advani, he said that he is manifesting the same for himself. When Karan quizzed him further about their marriage, Sidharth let it slip away, to which KJo called him a ‘beeba munda (simple innocent boy)'. Furthemore, during the rapid fire round, Vicky was asked what he misses about single life. He said, “The ‘Miss’ is now Mrs.”

During the quiz round, Vicky and Sidharth, the men of the moment, were asked to say common words like ‘toilet’ and 'banana' in Punjabi, and trust us, it was hilarious.

While Sidharth has not come open about his dating life with Kiara, they are often spotted together, ever since they starred together in ‘Shershaah’. On the other hand, Vicky and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year with only closest family members and friends in attendance.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Koffee With Karan 7 KWK 7 KWK7 KWK 7 Promo Vicky Kaushal Sidharth Malhotra Katrina Kaif Kiara Advani Karan Johar Vicky Kaushal Sidharth Malhotra New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs