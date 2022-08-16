‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Vicky Kaushal And Sidharth Malhotra All Set To Bring Full Punjabi Feels To The Koffee Couch

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has seen some interesting pairs gracing the couch so far. They include Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janvhi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Devrakonda, Akshay Kumar-Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan and Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor.

Now the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ will witness Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra taking over the Koffee couch as they bring full Punjabi feels to the show. Karan recently released the promo of the same and captioned it as, “They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around.”

Check it out:

In the promo, the three men talk about the time when Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina's comment on how they will look good together. That time, the actor had pretended to swoon back then and he recreated the same reaction on this episode too. Seeing this, Sidharth ended up jokingly saying, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he had a roka right here on the couch).”

Meanwhile, when Sidharth was asked about his relationship with Kiara Advani, he said that he is manifesting the same for himself. When Karan quizzed him further about their marriage, Sidharth let it slip away, to which KJo called him a ‘beeba munda (simple innocent boy)'. Furthemore, during the rapid fire round, Vicky was asked what he misses about single life. He said, “The ‘Miss’ is now Mrs.”

During the quiz round, Vicky and Sidharth, the men of the moment, were asked to say common words like ‘toilet’ and 'banana' in Punjabi, and trust us, it was hilarious.

While Sidharth has not come open about his dating life with Kiara, they are often spotted together, ever since they starred together in ‘Shershaah’. On the other hand, Vicky and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year with only closest family members and friends in attendance.