‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Was Never On Her Radar, Says ‘It Was Really Meant To Be’

Karan Johar’s much loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ has so far witnessed celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game, but also the signature enigma.

In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three of them turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

Sharing finer details of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shockingly shares how the actor was never on her ‘radar’. “I didn't even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” shared Katrina. She confessed that the first person being smitten by Vicky was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, Katrina further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Well, we certainly love how the two ended up together.

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.