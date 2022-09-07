Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Was Never On Her Radar, Says ‘It Was Really Meant To Be’

The tenth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ will  feature – Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 12:28 pm

Karan Johar’s much loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ has so far witnessed celebrities bringing not just their wardrobe A-game, but also the signature enigma. 

In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three of them turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

Sharing finer details of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shockingly shares how the actor was never on her ‘radar’. “I didn't even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” shared Katrina. She confessed that the first person being smitten by Vicky was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, Katrina further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Well, we certainly love how the two ended up together. 

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Katrina Kaif To Grace Karan Johar’s Show With Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi

Filmfare Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif As He Wins Award For ‘Sardar Udham’, Dedicates It To Late Irrfan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Enjoys A Friend’s Party With Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle In Attendance

Tags

Art & Entertainment Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Ishaan Khatter Siddhant Chaturvedi Koffee With Karan 7 KWK 7 KWK7 KWK 7 Promo Koffee With Karan Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic