‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Finale Promo: Karan Johar Gets Roasted For His Obsession With Alia Bhatt, Quizzed About Ex

The season 7 of Karan Johar-hosted ‘Koffee with Karan’ saw several prominent celebrity duos or trios gracing the coveted couch to spill some beans. Some of the known names included Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Vivek Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, and Gauri Khan with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Among others.

Now as the much-loved and a rather controversial season comes to an end, Karan is all set to host an ‘award season’ to decide the best of the best from this season. And as a special jury for the awards, comedians and influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM and Danish Sait are all set to make an appearance on the show.

The trailer of the season finale was unveiled on Monday and to say the least, it was hilarious as the four of them take pot-shots at Karan. They not only judge the ‘Koffee With Karan’ Awards but also question Karan about his way of asking questions and his obsession to name drop Alia Bhatt in every episode.

The promo has Danish pointing out how he watched ‘Brahmastra’ where Alia keeps calling for Ranbir’s Shiva throughout the film. He compares Karan doing the same in every episode and for him, it is taking Alia’s name in front of all the guests. Check it out here:

Next up, Kusha then asks him about a relationship that he had talked about in the episode that featured Varun Dhawan. For the unversed, during that episode, KJo had revealed that Varun had been very supportive when the relationship ended. Talking about it, Karan told Kusha, “He found out by default…” To which, Tanmay quipped, “Were you dating David Dhawan? When everyone started laughing, Tanmay again asked Karan, “You said it by default!”

The four of them then played the game of Bingo with Karan, and he made several revelations including the fact that he has stayed at a 3-star hotel and is still terrified of his mother.

Towards the end of the promo, Karan laughingly said that he is really stressed. “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” Well, we certainly cannot wait to see the show now.

The finale of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ will stream this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar.