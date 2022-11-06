'KGF' Star Yash: People Used To Make Fun Of South Films

South films have dominated the box-office business in recent times leaving no scope for Bollywood films to shine. However, this was not the case always says 'KGF' star Yash. The actor says that there were times when films from down south were presented badly in the north, almost like a joke. However, the mindset changed after 'Baahubali'.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Yash said, “10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like 'yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab' (what is this action, everything is flying). That's how it started and eventually they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form. The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names.”

Giving credit to SS Rajamouli for bringing about that change, he added, “People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push. KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire. People have now started noticing South films.”

Yash’s 'KGF Chapter 2' is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 so far, with a global gross of ₹1207 crore. The next in the list is SS Rajamouli’s RR. In fact, the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2022 contain only four from Bollywood, the lowest number ever for a calendar year.