‘KGF: Chapter 2’: Yash-Sanjay Dutt’s Action Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore At The Worldwide Box-Office

Actors Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has shattered a lot of records. Now it has gone ahead to become just the fourth Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 Crore mark at the global box-office.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:08 pm

‘KGF Chapter 2’ grossed Rs. 10.50 crores in India and $250K internationally on its third Friday, which puts its global total comfortably over Rs. 1000 crores mark, making it the only fourth Indian movie ever to reach the four-digit milestone. The domestic and international split for the movie is Rs. 836.50 crores approx and Rs. 172.50 crores approx.

The third Friday also keeps the movie on course to reach the four-digit number in India as well. The new releases have opened poorly at the box-office and that will be helping ‘KGF 2’ in the days to come, especially when Eid starts boosting the box-office on the weekdays. The morning and matinee collections today are considerably up from yesterday across the country, which should enable the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer to earn Rs. 50 crores plus in the third weekend, while the week can go as high as Rs. 100 crores plus if Eid boost is as big as expected.

For now, the worldwide territorial box office breakdown for the movie is listed below.

Karnataka - Rs. 151.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 139 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 83.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 54.25 crores

North India - Rs. 408 crores

India Total - Rs. 836.50 crores

USA/CAN - $6.87 million

Middle East - $5.75 million

Australia - $2.45 million

New Zealand - $0.40 million

Malaysia - $2.28 million

Singapore - $0.80 million

Nepal - $0.80 million

Rest of Asia - $0.60 million

UK - $1.35 million

Europe and Africa - $1.40 million

Overseas Total - $22.70 million or Rs. 172.50 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 1009 crores

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

