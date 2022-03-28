Monday, Mar 28, 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launched on March 27 and is already making records. Across 5 languages, the trailer has crossed 109 million views in 24 hours.

Yash

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 8:29 pm

The much awaited trailer of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was finally launched on March 27 in Bangalore. However, the trailer made it evident that the film has a all elememts of a blockbuster. The film's trailer has got a great response from audience with the views on YouTubr crossing a remarkable number. 


Besides Yash, the audience have also praised the performances of other cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raven Tandon. 


The trailer has surpassed 109 million views in 24 hours across five languages and has created a record of becoming highest viewed Indian trailer. 


The makers shared the news and said, "Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky don't like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky!  He Cannot avoid it. 𝟏𝟎𝟗 + 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟒 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M  #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2". 


The launch event was hosted by Karan Johar and was a grand success.

With enthralling narrative, out of the box action sequences, soundtrack and excellent performances, ‘KGF 1’ broke the records in Indian cinema. Now with the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to the cast, ‘Chapter 2’ promises to surpass its prequel's records. 

As the release date inches closers, everyone from the makers to the fans are excited to see the final result. The anticipation is further fuelled by the mega trailer launch event that gave an insight into the movie. 


‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will release nationwide in five languages on April 14. It is directed and written by most sought-after director Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Hombale Films is emerging as a leading pan Indian cinema production house with some of the biggest films under their banner for the next two years including Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’. 


In the North, the film will be presented by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Previously, Excel has presented some hits like ‘Dil Chahata Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

