'KGF' Actor Yash Pens A Heartfelt Note For Puneeth Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary

Today marks a very emotional day for all fans and admirers of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as it marks his birth anniversary. The actor passed away last year at the age of just 40 due to a massive cardiac arrest and it came as a major shock to one and all. 'KGF' fame actor Yash, who is a very close friend of Rajkumar, took to his social media handle and shared a fond memory in happy smiles. This was the last pic of Puneeth Rajkumar from the pre-release event of his brother Shivarajkumar's film ‘Bharhargani’.

Taking social media, Yash remembered Rajkumar on his birth anniversary with a note that read, "The smile that never fades,The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir (sic)."

Just two days before his demise, the actor, Rajkumar, and his brother, actor Shivrajkumar attended the promotional event for ‘Bhajarangi 2’ and entertained the audiences with laughs and dance.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, his last film ‘James’ has been released and fans say it is a Puneeth Rajkumar show all the way.