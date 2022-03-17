Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'KGF' Actor Yash Pens A Heartfelt Note For Puneeth Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary

Kannada film industry's popular actor Yash has penned a heartfelt note remembering actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away a few months back. Today is the late actor's birth anniversary.

'KGF' Actor Yash Pens A Heartfelt Note For Puneeth Rajkumar On His Birth Anniversary
Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 3:55 pm

Today marks a very emotional day for all fans and admirers of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as it marks his birth anniversary. The actor passed away last year at the age of just 40 due to a massive cardiac arrest and it came as a major shock to one and all. 'KGF' fame actor Yash, who is a very close friend of Rajkumar, took to his social media handle and shared a fond memory in happy smiles. This was the last pic of Puneeth Rajkumar from the pre-release event of his brother Shivarajkumar's film ‘Bharhargani’.

Related stories

After 'KGF 2', Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon To Be Seen In 'Ghudchadi'

Sandalwood Star Yash's Upcoming Film 'KGF 2' Gets A New Poster

'KGF Chapter 2: Production Launches New Poster To Celebrate Sanjay Dutt's Birthday

Taking social media, Yash remembered Rajkumar on his birth anniversary with a note that read, "The smile that never fades,The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Just two days before his demise, the actor, Rajkumar, and his brother, actor Shivrajkumar attended the promotional event for ‘Bhajarangi 2’ and entertained the audiences with laughs and dance.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, his last film ‘James’ has been released and fans say it is a Puneeth Rajkumar show all the way.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kannada Kannada Industry Kannada Actor Kannada Film Star Movies Late Actor/Actress Instagram Heartfelt Yash (actor) Puneeth Rajkumar Shivrajkumar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali