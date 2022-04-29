Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Jurassic World Dominion's Second Trailer Released

Universal Pictures surprised their fans with a new trailer of their much awaited film 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

Cast of Jurassic World and Jurassic Park Instagram/ @jurassicworld

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:31 pm

Universal Pictures treated their fans with second trailer of their much awaited film ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ on April 28. The film marks third instalment of the ‘Jurassic World’ series and sixth of ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise. It is all set to release on June 10. 

Actors from the first movie including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles. After the original, the Colin Trevorrow directorial is set to release after three years. The second trailer shows dinosaurs living uneasily with humans in chaos. 

The first trailer was released on February 11. The second trailer begins with Isabella Sermon’s character, who was adopted by Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) in the previous film. Meanwhile, Blue’s baby is captured by some hunters and Grady promises Blue to get the baby back. Then the dinosaurs are seen roaming in jungle and cities and even the Mosasaurus rises. Following the chaos, Grady asks original trio of ‘Jurassic Park’ for help.

It is said that ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ will only introduce dinosaurs to the mainland and will mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise. It will also see actor Neill return as Dr. Alan Grant, Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcom. 

