Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Joker' Sequel To Release In October 2024

“Joker: Folie a Deux”, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anti-hero, will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

undefined
Actor Joaquin Phoenix as Joker  Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:42 pm

“Joker: Folie a Deux”, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anti-hero, will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

According to entertainment site Variety, the follow-up to 2019's dark and gritty blockbuster will be a musical.

 

Director Todd Phillips had confirmed in June that he was working on the sequel to "Joker" with Phoenix returning in the lead role.

The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance.

Related stories

'Batgirl' Movie, 'Scoob!' Sequel Get Killed By Production Studio Over Budget Concerns

Lady Gaga Could Join Cast Of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Joker 2' Confirmed, Director Todd Philips Shares Details

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Warner Bros. announced the release date of "Joker: Folie a Deux" a day after shelving "Batgirl", which was in post-production stage.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Joaquin Phoenix Musical Joker: Folie A Deux Sequel Hollywood Todd Phillips Batgirl Movie Release Date
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate