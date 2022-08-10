Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2’ Teaser: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh Are Back With A Lot Of Drama

The teaser of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ season 2 is finally out and the leading ladies are certainly back with a bang to entertain you. 

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh
Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 2:37 pm

The season one of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolved around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (former actress and wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor), Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday). They are all part of an inner Bollywood circle along with the likes of Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Now the ladies are back with a lot of drama and are all set to entertain you yet again. The teaser of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’ is finally out, and nonetheless, it delves further into the personal and professional lives of glamour wives of Bollywood stars.

In the teaser, Bhavana is heard asking if 'women lose interest in sex after marriage?' and there are glimpses of discussions and an argument between the four ladies with shots of their husbands as well. 

Seema shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote,  "This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 'cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in."  

Related stories

Anuj Sachdeva: Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Still Don’t Take Actors Coming From TV

'Darlings' Star Vijay Varma Gets Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2', Sujoy Ghosh To Helm The Project

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Check out the teaser:

Meanwhile, Maheep shared a series of photos too, and captioned them as, “Things are about to get FABULOUS, so here’s your exclusive invite back into the inner circle! Season 2 is coming back soon with the Fab 4.”

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, the second season of the reality show will be streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Teaser Neelam Kothari Seema Khan Bhavana Pandey Maheep Kapoor Netflix India Karan Johar Neelam Kothari Bhavana Panday Maheep Kapoor Seema Khan Karan Johar New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta