‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2’ Teaser: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh Are Back With A Lot Of Drama

The season one of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolved around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (former actress and wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor), Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday). They are all part of an inner Bollywood circle along with the likes of Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Now the ladies are back with a lot of drama and are all set to entertain you yet again. The teaser of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’ is finally out, and nonetheless, it delves further into the personal and professional lives of glamour wives of Bollywood stars.

In the teaser, Bhavana is heard asking if 'women lose interest in sex after marriage?' and there are glimpses of discussions and an argument between the four ladies with shots of their husbands as well.

Seema shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 'cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in."

Check out the teaser:

Meanwhile, Maheep shared a series of photos too, and captioned them as, “Things are about to get FABULOUS, so here’s your exclusive invite back into the inner circle! Season 2 is coming back soon with the Fab 4.”

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, the second season of the reality show will be streaming on Netflix.