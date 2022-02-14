'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme Fights Scarlett Witch As Professor X Debuts In MCU

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' Marvel's next spectacular, debuted its first full-length trailer on Monday morning, kicking off the excitement bandwagon.

Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will have to deal with the consequences of his multiverse-fracturing spell from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in this film. As he struggles to contain the multiverse fissure that is taking over his existence, Cumberbatch's character enlists the support of some of his friends and allies in the trailer. It shows Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Marvel's super-secret club the Illuminati, and a slew of creatures.

A major scene in the trailer features a presumably evil Wanda aka The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) battling Doctor Strange. The trailer's last seconds show us more of the villainous Doctor Strange and, for the first time in live-action, Strange Supreme, the character we saw in the Disney+ animated series 'What If?'

The reappearance of Patrick Stewart as the renowned Professor Charles Xavier from the 'X-Men,' however, piqued the interest of fans. Although the actor is only visible momentarily from behind in the clip, his distinct voice can be heard. "I got chills when Professor X spoke. There’s no mistaking that voice," wrote a fan. Patrick played Professor Xavier, the leader of X-Men, in several films starting with 'X-Men' (2000) right up to 'Logan' (2017).

'Multiverse of Madness' takes off from both 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the Disney+ series 'WandaVision.' It will also include concepts about multiverse introduced in 'What If?' and 'Loki.'

There have been various rumours and claims of prominent celebs appearing in the film as legendary figures, with names like Tom Cruise, Tobey Maguire, and John Krasinski circulating. However, none of those people appear in the trailer, thus nothing has been verified so far.

The Sam Raimi thriller, which also stars Chiwetel Ejifor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams, has been dubbed "the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first out-and-out horror outing." The picture, which is part of the MCU's Phase 4 lineup, hits theatres on May 6.