'Doctor Strange 2' Pay Homage To 'Evil Dead II' With A Hilarious Cameo By Bruce Campbell

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ had a nice cameo that many fans of the original ‘Evil Dead’ films were hoping for. Some appearances in the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies were the best-kept secrets ever, and actor Bruce Campbell was at the top of the list. Director Sam Raimi wouldn't leave out his oldest friend, with whom he began his movie career, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Campbell appeared in Raimi's films ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981), ‘Evil Dead II’ (1987), and ‘Army of Darkness’ (1989). Not to mention Campbell's appearances in ‘Darkman’ and all three ‘Spider-Man’ films directed by Raimi. As a result, fans expected to see him in the multiverse of madness.

However, the precise nature of Campbell's appearance was unknown. Raimi starred as a suave wrestling announcer in the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, then a pushy theatre usher, and lastly a puzzled French maître d'. All three were timeless classics. None of them, however, compared to Raimi and Campbell's appearance in the new 'Doctor Strange' movie.

When Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) arrive on Earth-838, they are confronted by a street food seller, who accuses Chavez of stealing before berating Strange. The Master of the Mystic Arts then takes possession of the condiment-wielding hand of Campbell's seller, who subsequently squirts Strange with mustard in disdain. The vendor's hand slaps himself about and beats his head onto the cart after dousing himself with mustard.

The scene is amusing on its own, but Raimi-Campbell aficionados are well aware of what has just occurred. The hand of Ash Williams (Campbell) in ‘Evil Dead II’ gets possessed. And it starts to beat him up at that period, similar to how the vendor's hand smacks him about in ‘Doctor Strange 2’. Of course, in ‘Evil Dead II’, Williams ultimately slices the possessed hand off with a chainsaw, splattering blood all over his face, which is probably where the vendor's mustard came into play. ‘Doctor Strange’ did not venture into that territory, but it was a great way to pay a homage.