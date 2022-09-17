Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘Jogi’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week is laden with some of the biggest releases on various OTT platforms. Here are our 5 picks for the best releases of this week.

Diljit Dosanjh In A Still From 'Jogi'
Diljit Dosanjh In A Still From 'Jogi' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:48 pm

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.

‘The Chelsea Detective’

Director: Darcia Martin, Richard Signy

Cast: Adrian Scarborough, Sonita Henry, Peter Bankolé, Lucy Phelps, Sophie Stone, Davood Ghadami, Anamaria Marinca, Aiylah Bhimani

Available On: BookMyShow Stream

Story: Arnold (Adrian Scarborough), whose lifestyle on a battered houseboat in Chelsea's Cheyne Walk contrasts sharply with the affluent elite whose crimes he helps solve alongside partner D.C. Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry). Will the two be able to solve some of the murders in suburban Chelsea? Or will the two have to face failure at the hands of the criminals? Well, for that you’ll have to watch the show.

‘Dahan’

Director: Vikranth Pawar

Cast: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Ankur Nayyar

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Story: What happens when the force you worship becomes the force you also fear the most? Exploring a story of conflict, ‘Dahan - Raakan Ka Rahasya’ brings a dark tale of myths and superstition in the rustic town of Shilaspura. When a mining expedition threatens the sanctity of the land, its people fear an age-old curse being fulfilled, that can potentially wipe away humanity from the face of the earth.

‘Jogi’

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Paresh Pahuja, Amyra Dastur, Hiten Tejwani, Neelu Kohli, Mikhail Yawalkar, Saurabh Chauhan, Sadanand Patil

Available On: Netflix

Story: Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

‘Siksha Mandal’

Director: Syed Ahmad Afzal

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Gauhar Khan, Pawan Malhotra

Available On: MX Player

Story: To trap the students in their nefarious plans, education mafias will go to any lengths. Aditya, a coaching teacher, finds her sister trapped in their web. With his help, a daring police officer tries to take down this dangerous syndicate only to unravel India’s biggest education scam.

‘Belashuru’

Director: Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy

Cast: Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, Sayak Chakraborty, Shankar Chakraborty, Rituparna Sengupta, Aparajita Adhya, Monami Ghosh, Anindya Chatterjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, Indrani Dutta

Available On: Hoichoi

Story: Arati Sarkar suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The family realises that they are gradually losing her. They celebrate the bond that parents share with their children and other members of the family.

