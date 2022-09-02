'Cuttputli' OTT Release: All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar’s Film

After three back-to-back box office debacles, Akshay Kumar’s next ‘Cuttputli’ is now ready for an OTT release. The psychological thriller, also starring Rakul Singh, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from today. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’, which is termed as one of the best thrillers of Indian cinema.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, 'Cuttputli' s lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The real story of 'Cuttputli' is based on Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, who was a Soviet serial killer, sexual predator, and necrophile. Born on December 28, 1938, he was convicted of killing seven teenage boys in the Soviet Union between 1964 and 1985.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a cop who’s trying to hunt down a serial killer. He adopts a number of diferent strategies on this mission. This will be Akshay Kumar’s second OTT stint after 'Atrangi Re' in 2021.

Despite featuring bankable stars, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ failed to draw people to theatres in the recent past

Even Akshay Kumar's last movie 'Rakshabandhan' made only around Rs 30 crore plus at the theatres. The film made by Aanand L Rai got flak from the critics for its archaic story line and condescending portrayal of women. In the movie, he played the role of an owner of a chaat shop in Delhi. Ratsasan which was made by Vishnu Vishal is one of the best thrillers of Indian cinema.